Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that crushed experts says start Josh Reynolds, sit Rex Burkhead

The 2019 Super Bowl is the end of the line for Fantasy football players. There's only one game left, with the Rams taking on the Patriots on Sunday in Atlanta, which means the player pool is extremely limited. Every decision you make is magnified this late in the season, so finding trusted Fantasy football rankings is key. With just two quarterbacks to choose from, are you playing Tom Brady or Jared Goff? Will Todd Gurley receive enough touches to justify having him in your starting lineup over the likes of C.J. Anderson and Sony Michel? And with two quarterbacks that spread the ball around, which pass-catchers should you target? Before the 2019 Super Bowl kicks off and you set your lineups, be sure to see the Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league and going home empty-handed.

During Championship Week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the 2019 Super Bowl. One player the model is extremely high on for the 2019 Super Bowl: Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

If you have Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks or Robert Woods, you're likely starting them in the 2019 Super Bowl. However, if you're looking for options beyond them at wide receiver or for a flex spot, Reynolds provides plenty of value and has mouth-watering upside in what should be a high-scoring game.

Since Cooper Kupp was lost for the season, Reynolds has taken on an expanded role as Goff's No. 3 option at wide receiver. He's had at least seven targets in five of his last eight games, and when he's received that level of workload, he's turned in an average of 14.3 points per game in PPR leagues. At 6-foot-3, he's a valuable red-zone threat, and the added touchdown potential makes him a strong candidate for your Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker from SportsLine's Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings: Patriots running back Rex Burkhead stumbles big-time despite his recent heater.

Burkhead was heavily involved in the Patriots' game plan against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. He had 12 rushing attempts for 41 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in all four of his targets for 23 yards. He has recorded touchdowns in three consecutive games, but SportsLine's model says he'll stumble this week, ranking him as just the fifth-best running back in a single-game slate and projecting far less Fantasy production than both James White and Sony Michel.

The Rams have allowed just two rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in their last four games. Plus, the Rams' defensive front is permitting just 2.3 yards per carry in the postseason. Burkhead is a player you'll want to avoid in the Atlanta Super Bowl.

The model is also calling for a shocking player you aren't even thinking about to finish high in its Fantasy Football rankings, and he could go off for big numbers in the Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. You absolutely need to see who it is before locking in any lineups.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the 2019 Super Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which player could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.