Fantasy Football Rankings, 2019 Super Bowl: Model that crushed experts says start Rob Gronkowski, sit Rex Burkhead

Super Bowl Sunday will feature two explosive offenses as the Rams and Patriots are set to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. NFL fans know anything can happen during the postseason. Last week, an advanced computer model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-two running back. The result: Williams recorded 96 total yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for the Super Bowl.

One player the model is extremely high on for Super Bowl LIII: Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski had his best game in over a month last week against the Chiefs, catching six of 11 targets for 79 yards. He led the team in targets while finishing second in receptions and receiving yards. He'll look to duplicate that type of performance again on Super Bowl Sunday against Los Angeles' defense, which gave up 31 receiving touchdowns during the regular season.

He's still one of Tom Brady's most reliable weapons and will be an intricate part of New England's offensive game plan against the Rams. The SportsLine Projection Model has Gronkowski ranked as the No. 1 tight end for the Super Bowl, so confidently lock him in your lineups and watch the points roll in.

And a massive shocker: Patriots running back Rex Burkhead stumbles this week against the Rams despite his huge numbers against the Chiefs last week.

Burkhead's productivity has been mixed this season as he's battled injuries and split snaps with Sony Michel and James White. But his versatility and skills were on display against the Chiefs last week as he took 12 carries and caught all four of his targets, accounting for 64 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

But the model is fading his chances of getting that kind of production again this week, ranking him as the fifth-best running back in this matchup and projecting far less Fantasy production for him than either of the other New England backs. He's a player to avoid in Super Bowl LIII.

The model is also calling for a shocking player to finish high in its Fantasy Football rankings, and he could go off for big numbers in the Super Bowl because of a dream matchup.

The model has revealed Fantasy Football rankings for every position for Super Bowl LIII.