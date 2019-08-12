Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Amari Cooper

One week of the 2019 preseason is in the books, and keeping up with the latest NFL injury news is paramount for Fantasy football owners with drafts upcoming. The Raiders traded for Antonio Brown this offseason with designs on building an offense around the superstar receiver, but baggage has followed him from Pittsburgh to Oakland. Brown has been dealing with frostbitten feet after not wearing proper footwear in a cryogenic chamber and is now reportedly threatening to retire if the NFL forces him to wear one of the new helmets mandated by the league. Should the seven-time Pro Bowler still be high up in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings or is it time to move on? Fantasy football players are justifiably wondering if Brown might wind up being among the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts. The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven history unearthing busts, calling difficult seasons from Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford a year ago. And its Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets can help steer you clear of potential landmines in your upcoming drafts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Raiders became disillusioned with the former No. 4 overall pick and shipped him off for a first-round selection from the Cowboys, which has since turned into "Hard Knocks" favorite Johnathan Abram. But Cooper changed gears as part of a new "Big Three" in Dallas with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, catching 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season.

Unfortunately for Dallas, all three offensive stars are now due for contract extensions. Cooper isn't holding out like Elliott, but the contract will be on his mind. There are also still productivity issues that owners need to be aware of since he's going in the third round on average with a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 34.46.

Cooper ranked just 38th in the NFL with 0.46 Fantasy points per pass route run last season. And if Elliott winds up missing games as he holds out, Cooper could struggle even with more potential targets in Zeke's absence because play-action won't be as effective. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings slot him behind fourth-round options like Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

