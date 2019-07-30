Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Carson Wentz

The New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals have taken significant blows in the first few days of training camp, shaking up 2019 Fantasy football rankings entering draft season. The Giants lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a broken thumb and Golden Tate to a four-game suspension for PEDs. Meanwhile, the Bengals saw seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green carted off with an ankle injury in their first practice of the year. Owners will be monitoring all three players closely during their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep to see how their current status impacts their position in Fantasy football rankings 2019. Owners are also watching closely for Fantasy-relevant players who could be overtaken on the depth chart. Drafting too many potential 2019 Fantasy football busts is a surefire way to end up in your league's toilet bowl, so avoiding these landmines could result in a deep postseason run. Before you draft, view the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. Just last season, this same model accurately warned owners about Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Philadelphia let backup quarterback Nick Foles walk in free agency and signed Wentz to a massive contract extension.

Few would argue that Wentz has the higher upside of the two, but his contract is fueling plenty of optimism about the talented youngster. That investment also means the Eagles must protect Wentz, which could lead to a more conservative approach, limiting his opportunities to live up to his 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

After missing eight games in the last two years with a torn ACL and back issues, expect Wentz to run less and for Philadelphia to be overly cautious if he gets banged up. That's why SportsLine's model ranks five quarterbacks being drafted after Wentz as better Fantasy options. The list includes Bucs signal caller Jameis Winston, who is six spots in front of Wentz in its Fantasy football rankings 2019 despite being selected two rounds later on average.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.