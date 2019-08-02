Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Corey Davis

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with 602 career catches for 8,907 yards and 82 touchdowns, but as the 2019 Fantasy football season approaches, owners are beginning to sour on the long-time Fantasy football stalwart. Green has missed 13 games in the last three seasons. Now he's set to miss at least two games to start 2019 after suffering an ankle injury on the first day of practice that required surgery. He's sliding down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings, while likely benefactors such as Tyler Boyd and John Ross are climbing. Green can still be productive when he returns if he's healthy, so owners have to weigh whether or not he's worth stashing during the early portion of the season. Avoiding potential 2019 Fantasy football busts is also a key to Fantasy football success, and the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine has a proven history with this, helping steer owners clear of Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson in 2018.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Titans wide receiver Corey Davis. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had 65 catches for 891 yards and four touchdowns last season, which is why he's being built up as a potential sleeper in 2019. However, Davis has some serious obstacles to overcome to live up to that billing.

The Tennessee offense is geared towards the ground with Marcus Mariota, Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis. Added depth at wide receiver could also lead to a lightened target load for Davis. The Titans signed Adam Humphries and drafted A.J. Brown in the second round and, frankly, Davis wasn't as productive as he should have been last season with a 26.4 percent target share that was the eighth-highest rate in the NFL. Davis also had 10 drops last season, which was the second-most in the league. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings have him behind players like Zay Jones, Marqise Lee and Kenny Stills, who are all going at least three rounds later than Davis, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

