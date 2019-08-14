Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Derrius Guice

The NFL season is just around the corner and 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is underway now that the preseason is entering Week 2. Most of the NFL's top stars sat out or saw limited action in the first full week of preseason action, but there were several Fantasy-relevant players taking meaningful reps. The Eagles will need to protect their investment in quarterback Carson Wentz this season to avoid an injury that could leave him among the top 2019 Fantasy football busts, which is why owners have been watching the running back battle between Jordan Howard and rookie Miles Sanders closely. Both had three carries in the first preseason game, but combined for just 11 yards in a disappointing effort. Whoever emerges as the favorite should shoot up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings in a hurry, but they could split the workload this season. The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine are designed to help you identify potential busts, breakouts and sleepers, like when they called Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson's disappointing years a season ago.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Redskins running back Derrius Guice. Washington drafted Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft with plans on making him their lead back, but a torn ACL in the first preseason game his rookie year cost him the entire season. The injury forced the Redskins to turn to Adrian Peterson, who surprised with a 1,000-yard season at age 33, his first since 2015.

Now, Guice returns to a crowded backfield, with Peterson signing a two-year deal to stay in Washington. Consequently, Peterson, third-down back Chris Thompson, former fourth-round pick Samaje Perine and rookie Bryce Love are all battling for touches in the Redskins' backfield.

To make matters worse, Guice had to have three additional surgeries during the offseason to combat an infection at the surgical site. He'll have to prove he has the same power and burst that made him a high draft pick all over again. That's why SportsLine ranks Guice behind running backs like Peyton Barber, Howard, Rashaad Penny and Latavius Murray, who are all being drafted a round later than Guice on average, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP 2019.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

