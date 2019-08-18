Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Deshaun Watson

The Eagles' backup quarterback situation became a lot clearer on Saturday when Philadelphia signed journeyman Josh McCown off the street. McCown had been working as an analyst, but will now head to the City of Brotherly Love to provide depth behind oft-injured starter Carson Wentz. The one-year deal was reportedly worth $2 million, and McCown will take over for Nate Sudfeld (wrist) and Cody Kessler (concussion). Wentz has played 24 total games the last two seasons and lasted the full 16 just once in his career. Where should he be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? And is McCown the new handcuff for Wentz when formulating your 2019 Fantasy football strategy? Before you enter the war room on draft day, you need to see what the model at SportsLine has to say. The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven history unearthing potential busts, calling disappointing seasons from Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford before they happened. Be sure to consult its Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets before you go on the clock.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. After making his first Pro Bowl in 2018, expectations are sky-high for Watson, who has a current 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 47.99, making him a borderline fourth-round pick in standard 12-team leagues.

After he threw for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 551 rushing yards and five more scores, it's easy to see why many Fantasy football owners are hopeful Watson will take another step forward in 2019. However, he was sacked 62 times last season and is unlikely to put up the volume of other fourth-round quarterback options like Aaron Rodgers, especially with trusted wide receiver Keke Coutee suffering an ankle injury during Houston's first preseason game.

In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football QB rankings list Watson behind Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger, who are both going in the seventh round on average. With a bunched-up tier of Fantasy football quarterbacks, drafting Watson in the first five rounds rather than building running back and wide receiver depth isn't advised.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

