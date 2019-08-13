Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman

The second week of the preseason is quickly approaching, and 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is in full swing. Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly heading back to training camp after threatening to retire over an NFL-mandated helmet. He's already dealing with frostbitten feet, so where should he appear in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? In Denver, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is back after an Achilles tear ended his 2018 campaign early. He also underwent ankle surgery, so can you trust Denver's No. 1 wideout on draft day, or is Sanders in line to be one of the season's biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts? And in Carolina, multiple NFL headlines have indicated that the Panthers may try to limit running back Christian McCaffrey's workload this season. Will he slip down 2019 Fantasy football RB rankings as a result? Before you lock in your 2019 Fantasy football strategy, see what the team at SportsLine has to say. The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven history unearthing busts, calling difficult seasons from Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford a year ago. And its Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets can help steer you clear of potential landmines in your upcoming drafts.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. His 2018 was forgetful, as a groin injury limited him to two games. Now, with backup Tevin Coleman on the West Coast with the San Francisco 49ers, drafters have been jumping on Freeman, expecting an even bigger role.

However, the Falcons still have Ito Smith, Brian Hill impressed in the Hall of Fame Game, and rookie Qadree Ollison had 41 yards and a touchdown in the team's second preseason game over the weekend. With Freeman aging, the Falcons could turn to a committee, capping his upside.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings say Freeman, who's being selected near the end of the third round at pick No 34, barely yields the same production as backs like Lamar Miller, Chris Carson, and Mark Ingram, all of whom are being selected at least two rounds later. Don't expect Freeman to live up to his 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

