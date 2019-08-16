Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Jarvis Landry

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is holding out and has requested a trade, so fans everywhere are keeping close tabs on his backups, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, in the event the two-time Pro Bowler is dealt or sits out games. Ekeler ran for 40 yards on eight carries in the Chargers' first preseason game, while Jackson had 22 yards with a score. With another productive game, either back could begin climbing the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Ekeler and Jackson are quality backs who siphon carries away from Gordon even if he does return, which is why Gordon is being considered one of the possible 2019 Fantasy football busts on draft day. The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven history unearthing potential busts, calling disappointing seasons from Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford before they happened. So be sure to consult the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from SportsLine before you go on the clock.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The four-time Pro Bowler has been one of the most productive slot receivers in the NFL, with 481 catches for 5,014 yards and 29 total touchdowns the last five seasons.

However, the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and the emergence of Antonio Callaway and tight end David Njoku make it seem unlikely that Landry will see 149 targets like he did in 2018. Head coach Freddie Kitchens will ask second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield to push the football downfield to stretch defenses, and that's not where Landry provides the most value.

Even though Landry is one of the top NFL slot receivers, don't expect the volume to be where it needs to be in order to get full sixth-round value. According to SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019, seventh-round receivers like the Jets' Robby Anderson, 49ers' Dante Pettis and Chargers' Mike Williams are all ranked ahead of Landry. Don't give into the hype on draft day.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.