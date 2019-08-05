Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, LeSean McCoy

Injuries are already mounting even though just one preseason game has taken place, forcing everyone to adjust their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. In Indianapolis, franchise quarterback Andrew Luck has been unable to practice due to a calf injury. The belief is he'll be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, but Luck has a history of trouble recovering from injuries and sat out the entire 2017 campaign. Any missed time would drop Luck, who's currently among the first quarterbacks off the board, down 2019 Fantasy football rankings. In Kansas City, Chiefs running back Damien Williams has been sidelined with a bum hamstring, potentially opening the door for new backup Carlos Hyde to siphon carries. And just south of wine country, new Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has been out at training camp with a foot injury. Can you trust David Carr's new primary target or should you look elsewhere? Before you draft, look at the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their proven model has consistently identified busts over the years, including Allen Robinson, Larry Fitzgerald, Matthew Stafford, Golden Tate and Jamaal Williams last season, as well as Carr's disastrous 2017, ranking them all lower than human experts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Bills running back LeSean McCoy. A Fantasy stalwart for years, McCoy is still going off the board just outside the top overall 100 picks, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

But those expectations might be based on his past results more than his future outlook. McCoy, who just turned 31, has seen his numbers decline three straight years. They hit a new low in 2018 when he rushed for just 514 yards (3.2 per carry) and three touchdowns, his worst output since 2012. And although he's still an effective receiver out of the backfield, his 46 targets last year were the second-lowest of his career.

He'll be competing with veterans Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon, as well as 2019 third-round pick Devin Singletary out of Florida Atlantic, for touches. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football RB rankings list nine other backs being drafted after McCoy as better Fantasy options. The list includes players going significantly later in drafts like C.J. Anderson (16th round) and Alexander Mattison (15th).

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.