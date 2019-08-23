Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon

One of the toughest parts of determining your 2019 Fantasy football strategy is figuring out which former studs can be counted on again this year. Rams running back Todd Gurley had 14 touchdowns in the first seven games last season, but concerns about a lingering knee issue have him falling in the latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings as drafts roll on. Your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep also isn't done until you make a call on players like Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Chargers back Melvin Gordon, players with top-five Fantasy upside who are continuing their contract holdouts. There's value to be had if Gurley, Elliott, and Gordon slip too far, but make the wrong call, like some owners did on Le'Veon Bell last year, and you'll be playing from behind all season with one of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts on your roster. The SportsLine computer model has revealed its latest Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets. Their proven model has consistently identified Fantasy football busts over the years, including Allen Robinson, Larry Fitzgerald, Matthew Stafford, Golden Tate and Jamaal Williams last season, as well as David Carr's disastrous 2017, ranking them all lower than human experts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. The No. 5 Fantasy running back last season has no interest playing on a fifth-year option that pays him a base salary of $5.6 million. He's even gone as far as to request a trade, showing a clear lack of confidence that a deal gets done.

After Bell sat out the entire 2018 season a year ago and cost plenty of owners a title, Gordon has gone from a lock to be selected in the top half of Round 1 to a current 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 21.78. However, the SportsLine Projection Model still cautions against Gordon in the back half of Round 2 without more clarity on his situation.

Gordon will spend time learning a new playbook if he's traded and he's of no value to Fantasy football players if he sits out games. But even if he returns, Gordon has a history of missing games due injury during the Fantasy football playoffs, and Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are both capable backs who could cut into his workload if he inks a new deal as the Chargers protect their investment. There's a mountain of risk with Gordon, which is why SportsLine says a back like Marlon Mack, who's being drafted in the third round, is a better investment.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

