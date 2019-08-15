Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Phillip Lindsay

On Wednesday at 49ers camp, franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw not one, not two, but five interceptions during practice. This is the same quarterback who was brought over from the Patriots and had five touchdowns in three games last season before tearing his ACL. Expectations are high in the Bay Area, but where should Garoppolo be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? Meanwhile in Cleveland, newly-acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham is dealing with a hip pointer. Can you trust the three-time Pro Bowler or will he be among this year's 2019 Fantasy football busts? Before you finalize your Fantasy football strategy and head to the war room, a little unbiased advice can go a long way. That's why you need the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine, which are designed to help you identify potential busts, breakouts and sleepers. They called Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson's disappointing years a season ago.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. The undrafted rookie was one of the feel-good stories of 2018, rushing for over 1,000 yards while scoring 10 total times and making the Pro Bowl. However, Lindsay had surgery on his right wrist in the offseason and ran for just 10 yards on four carries in Denver's second preseason game, while fellow back Royce Freeman had 49 yards on three carries.

Despite the big numbers as a rookie, Lindsay now has a new coaching staff to impress. And Freeman being healthy gives Lindsay a 238-pound back who could take away goal-line touches. Lindsay is going in the fourth round on average, a high price to pay without assurances from new head coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football RB rankings say Lindsay will give you similar production to Lamar Miller, who's going off the board two rounds later.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

