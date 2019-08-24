Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Royce Freeman

It's important to find the next breakout players in Fantasy football. It's even more important to identify overvalued stars and avoid early-round Fantasy football busts. Just ask anyone who drafted Le'Veon Bell or LeSean McCoy in 2018. Bell ended up missing the entire season, while McCoy had his worst year as a pro, averaging a pedestrian 3.2 yards per carry. And with the NFL regular season kicking off on Sept. 5, there are many questions to answer before finalizing your 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has led Fantasy owners to countless victories the first three years of his career. Elliott, who's racked up over 4,000 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns in three seasons, remains a holdout as the season looms, so how should you treat the embattled star during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep? Owners everywhere will be taking Elliott's potential absence into consideration when they enter the draft room. That's exactly why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the computer model at SportsLine. Their proven model has consistently identified busts over the years, including Allen Robinson, Larry Fitzgerald, Matthew Stafford, Golden Tate and Jamaal Williams last season, as well as Derek Carr's disastrous 2017, ranking them all lower than human experts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Broncos running back Royce Freeman.

After being drafted in the third round by the Broncos in 2018, Freeman was expected to carry the load for a struggling Denver offense. Instead, Phillip Lindsay came onto the scene as an undrafted rookie and commanded the majority of the workload in Denver's backfield.

Despite being the No. 2 option on the depth chart for most of the season, Freeman accumulated 521 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, while adding 72 yards on 14 receptions over 14 games. Freeman is expected to play a complimentary role to Lindsay again this season, and Denver will most likely play from behind due to an unproven offense. Game flow will cut into Freeman's touches, especially since he's not a threat as a pass-catching back.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have Freeman listed outside the top 40 running backs and rank him similarly to Darwin Thompson, Alexander Mattison, and C.J. Anderson, all running backs who are currently being drafted multiple rounds later.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.