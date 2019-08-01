Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Tyler Lockett

With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire after the 2021 season in the NFL, the length of the regular season could be a point of contention between players and owners. The first week of NFL training camps is already showcasing why players are digging in for a fight and why 2019 Fantasy football rankings are being turned on their heads. Superstars like Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott are struggling to get new deals, while Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (thumb) and Bengals wideout A.J. Green (ankle) have already been bitten by the injury bug. Meanwhile, Fantasy football owners are trying to sort through the headlines to set their Fantasy football rankings 2019. They're also trying to avoid 2019 Fantasy football busts who could wreck their playoff hopes. Knowing who to avoid and who to target is a major part of draft success. SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat sheets 2019 and rankings are designed to help steer you away from potential potholes and make sure you get maximum value out of every pick.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He is coming off his most productive season in the NFL with 57 catches for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns, but Seattle made a major investment at his position that could eat into an already small target share.

Seattle threw the ball less than any team last season and Lockett was only targeted 70 times. Even with Doug Baldwin gone, David Moore will be looking at an expanded role in the offense, while Amara Darboh will be hoping to live up to his third-round selection in 2017. The Seahawks also drafted three wide receivers, including second-round pick D.K. Metcalf and fourth-round pick Gary Jennings.

Despite his productivity, there simply doesn't appear to be enough targets available for Lockett to justify his current 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 62.67 in CBS Sports leagues. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings slot Dante Pettis and Robby Anderson ahead of Lockett despite the fact that both are available a full round later in standard drafts.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.