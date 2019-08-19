Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top sleepers from dialed-in model that called Matt Breida's huge season

Fantasy football draft season is in full swing, which means owners every are scrambling to find statistics and trends that will help predict which players are poised to impress. Identifying one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers early in the process can help owners build the perfect roster to compete for a title. Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner was an afterthought at the running back position. Leading up to his 2018 campaign, Conner had recorded just 32 rushes for 144 yards and had never scored a touchdown. Despite going undrafted in many leagues, Conner stormed onto the scene, finishing the season with 1,470 total yards and 13 touchdowns. Now, Conner is sky-high in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. In order to identify which players are poised to outperform their current ADP, you'll need a set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings you can trust. SportsLine's model has a history of identifying overlooked players like Matt Breida, Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the past two years. Now, the unbiased model has run the numbers and revealed its latest Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets. Your 2019 Fantasy football strategy isn't complete until you see what it has to say.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Bills wide receiver Zay Jones.

Jones was sensational for Buffalo at the end of 2018. In fact, he had at least nine targets in four of his last five games and scored five touchdowns during that span. Those statistics prove Jones built a solid rapport with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and the two are expected to link up early and often in 2019. That bodes well for a receiver who can take the top off defenses, and Jones isn't expected to see much double-coverage because of the threats the Bills possess in the run game.

The latest Fantasy football ADP 2019 has Jones going off the board in the 14th round, but SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say he will outperform fellow receivers like Corey Davis, Emmanuel Sanders and N'Keal Harry, all of whom are coming off the board at least three rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Lions running back C.J. Anderson.

Anderson signed with Detroit this offseason, and he's expected to share touches with Kerryon Johnson. In his final two regular season games with Los Angeles last season, Anderson rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He also proved to be a vital asset in the Rams' race to the Super Bowl, rushing 46 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason. Reports out of Detroit indicate that Anderson has been getting work with the first-team offense during training camp.

Despite his productive performances last season, Fantasy football owners are still sleeping on Anderson, waiting until the 13th round to draft him. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have him ranked ahead of backs like Chris Thompson and Carlos Hyde, who are going off the board three rounds earlier.

