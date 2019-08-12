Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top sleepers from model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The NFL preseason is underway and 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is in full swing. The regular season starts on Sept. 5 with Bears vs. Packers in Chicago featuring players like Aaron Rodgers, Mitchell Trubisky, Aaron Jones, and Tarik Cohen. Even though the final scores don't affect the regular season, Fantasy football owners watch the preseason closely to assess important skill position battles and keep an eye on the latest NFL injury news. Every headline can shake up 2019 Fantasy football rankings in a major way. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage are battling for the starting running back role in Miami. Ballage was the slightly more impressive runner in the team's preseason win over the Falcons with 23 yards and a touchdown on six carries. If either runner can earn the majority of the workload in Miami, they might be one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to watch. The Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine have a proven history of unearthing players who are being undervalued, like when they predicted Matt Breida's big season and Andrew Luck's monster campaign after finally getting healthy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. The former No. 1 overall pick made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2015, but never seemed to take the next step. A proneness for turnovers eventually led to him splitting time as the starter with Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2018.

However, Fitzpatrick has moved on to Miami where he'll be the stopgap solution until Josh Rosen is ready, while Winston is getting a second chance under new head coach Bruce Arians. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year successfully mentored Ben Roethlisberger, Luck and Carson Palmer. Now, the Buccaneers are hoping he can work his magic on the former FSU product.

Arians has committed to Winston as the starter in a pass-happy offense where he is surrounded by talented players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. Volume should be Winston's friend in 2019, which is why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings list him as a top-10 quarterback even though he's being drafted in the ninth round on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Titans running back Derrick Henry. For the first two-and-a-half seasons of his career, Henry looked like a serviceable NFL running back, but never lived up to expectations. However, he exploded over the final four games of the regular season last year, rushing for 585 yards and seven touchdowns. He did all that despite facing more average defenders in the box per carry (7.4) than any back in the NFL. Henry led the league by creating 2.39 yards per carry after first contact or evaded tackle, while his 4.6 yards per carry against stacked fronts also were No. 1.

SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 slot Henry ahead of backs like Josh Jacobs and Devonta Freeman despite the fact that he's being drafted a round later on average.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Matt Breida's huge season, and find out.