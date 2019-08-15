Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top sleepers from same model that called Matt Breida's huge season

Which NFL teams will fly under the radar this season? Will it be the Minnesota Vikings, whose receivers, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, are both being drafted in the first 40 picks? Will it be the new-look San Francisco 49ers, who have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo healthy and brought in running back Tevin Coleman in the offseason? Or maybe it's the Seahawks, who are often afterthoughts in the Pacific Northwest, but who ran the ball more than any team last season? Should you target Chris Carson during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep, who had nine touchdowns a year ago and reportedly will be more involved in the passing game this season? Should you grab Coleman, who could shoot up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings if he can become San Francisco's bellcow? Or should you target Christian Kirk, a youthful receiver catching passes from rookie quarterback Kyler Murray in Arizona? Before locking in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings and strategy, see the cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their model has repeatedly predicted Fantasy football sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Father Time has yet to catch up to Brady, who threw 29 touchdowns last season, 10th-most among quarterbacks. All-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is now retired, but Brady still has a host of talent at his disposal, including wide receiver Julian Edelman and pass-catching back James White. Now 42 years old, Brady is flying down draft boards despite his Hall of Fame-caliber track record.

In fact, Brady is being selected in the ninth round of drafts, barely ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who rode the pine behind journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick last season. Brady's Fantasy football ADP 2019 also slots him one pick behind Kyler Murray, who has not yet stepped foot on an NFL field during the regular season.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 say Brady will give you the same production as quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield (fifth-round ADP), Drew Brees (sixth), Russell Wilson (eighth), and Deshaun Watson (fourth). Don't be discouraged by Gronkowski's retirement; draft Brady as one of your top Fantasy football sleepers 2019.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Anderson broke out at the end of 2018, catching 23 passes and recording three touchdowns in the final four weeks. The Jets now have Le'Veon Bell on offense at running back, which should take pressure off second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. That means Anderson could see more one-on-one looks as defenses key in on the run game.

Anderson is being selected in the seventh round, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. He's going off the board at No. 82 overall, one pick ahead of the 49ers' Dante Pettis and three ahead of the Texans' Will Fuller. Anderson and Darnold have now had an entire offseason to sync up, but given the Jets' struggles last season, Anderson is flying under the radar.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 say Anderson will give you similar production as wide receivers like Tyler Boyd (sixth-round ADP), Chris Godwin (fifth), Kenny Golladay (fifth), and A.J. Green (fifth). He's one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to jump on.

