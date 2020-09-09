Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

Hitting on your 2020 Fantasy football rankings is key. Because of contract disputes and injury issues, we've seen major disappointments in recent seasons, with Le'Veon Bell, Melvin Gordon and Todd Gurley all failing to live up to expectations. For a while, it appeared that Saints running back Alvin Kamara might be another player with a first-round Fantasy football ADP to fall short.

However, recent reports out of New Orleans are that Kamara and the Saints are closing in on a contract extension and that Kamara is focused on the Buccaneers in Week 1. But can you trust him to provide first-round production until a deal is finalized, and who are the 2020 Fantasy football busts you need to know? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Bills running back Devin Singletary. The third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of FAU had a solid rookie season with 969 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry, while his 7.3 percent breakaway run rate was third-best in the NFL.

However, Singletary only received one goal-line carry in 2019 and ranked 78th among running backs in Fantasy points per opportunity (0.77). Now, he'll face a serious challenge for touches from rookie running back Zack Moss, while Josh Allen is still likely to be Buffalo offense's top goal-line option. That's why the model ranks Singletary behind backs like Moss, Antonio Gibson and Marlon Mack, who are all going at least two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper. The sixth-year pro has been the true No. 1 receiver Dallas had been searching for when it traded for him in 2018. Since that deal, he's piled up 132 receptions for 2,046 yards and 14 touchdowns in 25 games.

However, he'll compete for targets with emerging third-year receiver Michael Gallup, who had 1,107 receiving yards last season. The Cowboys also used a first-round pick on receiver CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma.

Cooper is a fourth-round pick according to the latest Fantasy football ADP 2020, but SportsLine's model says he'll produce less than receivers like A.J. Brown (fifth-round ADP) and Marquise Brown (sixth).

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.