Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams already has a new quarterback to adjust to this season, as Tyrod Taylor will take over for Philip Rivers. Now, the talented fourth-year pro, who posted his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2019, is dealing with a shoulder injury that puts him in jeopardy for the season-opener. He's a 12th-round pick, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP, but could see more movement in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings as more information comes out about his availability in Week 1 and beyond.

Could this make Williams one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts who disappoints this season? And how will the injury impact other players like Keenan Allen or Austin Ekeler in Los Angeles? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He's one of the most versatile backs in the league and benefits from plenty of red-zone opportunities as part of the Saints' potent offense. But he saw huge dips in his numbers in 2019 as he battled knee and ankle injuries. Plus, he's mired in a contract dispute.

Fantasy players, however, are banking on a bounce-back season and picking him in the first round, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says that's a mistake. It grades Kamara as more of a mid-second round value and projects that players like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Chubb, both second-round picks, will outperform him.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper. The sixth-year pro has been the true No. 1 receiver Dallas had been searching for when it traded for him in 2018. Since that deal, he's piled up 132 receptions for 2,046 yards and 14 touchdowns in 25 games.

However, he'll compete for targets with emerging third-year receiver Michael Gallup, who had 1,107 receiving yards last season. The Cowboys also used a first-round pick on receiver CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma.

Cooper is a fourth-round pick according to the latest Fantasy football ADP 2020, but SportsLine's model says he'll produce less than receivers like A.J. Brown (fifth-round ADP) and Marquise Brown (sixth).

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.