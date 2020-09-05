Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

Offseason moves like Philip Rivers signing with the Colts and DeAndre Hopkins heading to the Cardinals not only impact where those players will land in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, but also the players on the teams they departed. Deshaun Watson lost a player he's targeted at least 150 times each season in Houston. Keenan Allen, meanwhile, will have Tyrod Taylor throwing him the ball in the latter's first season in L.A. Can you trust either during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Are those two potential 2020 Fantasy football busts since they could fail to live up to their past numbers? Which other players are in danger of not meeting their 2020 Fantasy football ADP? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He's one of the most versatile backs in the league and benefits from plenty of red-zone opportunities as part of the Saints' potent offense. But he saw huge dips in his numbers in 2019 as he battled knee and ankle injuries. Plus, he's mired in a contract dispute.

Fantasy players, however, are banking on a bounce-back season and picking him in the first round, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says that's a mistake. It grades Kamara as more of a mid-second round value and projects that players like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Chubb, both second-round picks, will outperform him.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The second-year pro had foot surgery in June and his status for the beginning of the season is uncertain. Coach Kyle Shanahan recently told reporters he's hoping to have him back in Week 1, but also isn't counting on that.

Despite that, Fantasy players are still jumping on Samuel in the 10th round, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says that's too high, however.

Their 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets show 19 other receivers who are going off the board later than Samuel producing more than him this season, including players you can get as late as the 15th or 16th rounds like Dede Westbrook.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.