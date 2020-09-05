Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Greg Coleman says the Packers are the team to beat in the NFC North ( 2:06 )

Drafts are right around the corner, and that means owners are formulating a 2020 Fantasy football strategy they hope will secure a playoff spot in their league. Whether owners have an early first-round pick and are weighing their options like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Ezekiel Elliott, or are drafting later in the first round and hope to land a player like Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry or Alvin Kamara, owners have to know where every player should land in their 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

Even without preseason games, owners still must be prepared to use their 2020 Fantasy football picks on the best available talent. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help you make those decisions while also helping identify the 2020 breakouts to snap up. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given that they called Ravens tight end Mark Andrews a breakout last year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Andrews from the start in 2019. He was going off the board in the 13th round on average, but SportsLine had him ranked as the No. 11 tight end, saying he'd produce more than players such as David Njoku and Austin Hooper, both of whom were going off the board well before him. The result: Andrews finished as the No. 2 Fantasy tight end. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past breakouts like Alvin Kamara and Tevin Coleman in 2018. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy winner and quarterback of the national champion LSU Tigers, Burrow was selected with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals have practically anointed Burrow as their starting quarterback after releasing veteran Andy Dalton, the team's primary starter for the past nine seasons.

Burrow set the Division I record for most passing touchdowns in a season in 2019, finishing with 60 along with a 76.3 completion percentage. He also had 5,671 passing yards with just six interceptions. Burrow was off-target on just 7.7 percent of his throws and posted a 94.9 total QBR during the 2019 season, all of which were best in this year's rookie class.

SportsLine is high on Burrow's value, ranking him above established starters like Ben Roethlisberger, Jimmy Garoppolo and Dwayne Haskins, making him one of the top 2020 Fantasy breakouts you should be all over.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Rams rookie running back Cam Akers. He rushed for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman in 2017 and backed it up two years later with a 1,144-yard, 14-touchdown performance last season.

Akers made waves at the Combine by running the 40 in 4.47 seconds, and the Rams snapped him up with their first pick. Akers is in the middle of an open competition to replace Todd Gurley, and his 5.0 YPC average last season will go a long way at the next level. SportsLine's model loves Akers' potential, ranking him above established running backs like Tevin Coleman, Kareem Hunt and Latavius Murray.

