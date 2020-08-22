Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Marlon Mack on working with Philip Rivers ( 1:43 )

Every year, training camps are filled with first-round hotshots and undrafted free agents fighting for a coveted roster spot. While first-round running backs like Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire are cinches to make the roster, players like Austin Ekeler in 2017 are the opposite. Ekeler was an undrafted free agent out of Western Colorado in the Chargers' training camp, but was among the top Fantasy football breakouts. Where should Ekeler be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Players like Ekeler exist on rosters throughout the NFL this season, waiting for their moment to become 2020 Fantasy football breakouts. But how do you identify those players before finishing your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given that they called Ravens tight end Mark Andrews a breakout last year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Andrews from the start in 2019. He was going off the board in the 13th round on average, but SportsLine had him ranked as the No. 11 tight end, saying he'd produce more than players such as David Njoku and Austin Hooper, both of whom were going off the board well before him. The result: Andrews finished as the No. 2 Fantasy tight end. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past breakouts like Alvin Kamara and Tevin Coleman in 2018. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Bills rookie running back Zack Moss. The third-round pick out of Utah isn't getting quite as much buzz as backs that went off the board in the first and second rounds, but he has potential to have a Fantasy impact in 2020 for one of the league's emerging offenses.

A three-year starter for the Utes, Moss piled up an eye-popping 4,752 yards from scrimmage and 41 touchdowns, and he'll slot in behind a relatively unproven starter, Devin Singletary, on the Bills' depth chart.

The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows Moss going off the board in the 12th round. The model, however, projects that he'll produce more than players like Dobbins (10th-round ADP) and James White (ninth), making him one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2020 you should be all over.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. The former Alabama standout fits the Raiders' mold of speedster wideouts, as he ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash. At 5-foot-11 and 188 points, Ruggs brings steady hands and ball skills into a league that is littered with Tide receivers like Amari Cooper, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Ruggs was only targeted 55 times in 2019, but he caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns, his second straight 700-yard season. Ruggs' 13.6 yards per touch and an average of 10.5 yards after the catch were both top-four in this year's rookie class. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets rank him ahead of established receivers like Sammy Watkins, DeSean Jackson and Emmanuel Sanders.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a young quarterback going off the board late in 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This player isn't being picked until the 10th round on average, but is in line to outperform quarterbacks being taken much earlier like Carson Wentz and Jared Goff.

So what 2020 Fantasy football breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which QB1 can you wait on until late?