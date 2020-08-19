Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

The 2020 NFL Draft featured a run on running backs between picks No. 32 and No. 62, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs), D'Andre Swift (Lions), Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Cam Akers (Rams), J.K. Dobbins (Ravens) and AJ Dillon (Packers) all going off the board. Many could split carries with veteran competition in 2020. However, there's still a chance they could be 2020 Fantasy football breakouts.

Where should they all fall in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Making the call on 2020 Fantasy football rookies and up-and-coming players is a crucial part of crafting a winning Fantasy football strategy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Andrews from the start in 2019. He was going off the board in the 13th round on average, but SportsLine had him ranked as the No. 11 tight end, saying he'd produce more than players such as David Njoku and Austin Hooper, both of whom were going off the board well before him. The result: Andrews finished as the No. 2 Fantasy tight end. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past breakouts like Alvin Kamara and Tevin Coleman in 2018. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, the model has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Bills rookie running back Zack Moss. The third-round pick out of Utah isn't getting quite as much buzz as backs that went off the board in the first and second rounds, but he has potential to have a Fantasy impact in 2020 for one of the league's emerging offenses.

A three-year starter for the Utes, Moss piled up an eye-popping 4,752 yards from scrimmage and 41 touchdowns, and he'll slot in behind a relatively unproven starter, Devin Singletary, on the Bills' depth chart.

The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows Moss going off the board in the 12th round. The model, however, projects that he'll produce more than players like Dobbins (10th-round ADP) and James White (ninth), making him one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2020 you should be all over.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2019, Johnson showed promise as a rookie with a 59-680-5 receiving line. Now with Ben Roethlisberger back under center, he's poised to take the next step in 2020.

He's going off the board in the 13th round in early 2020 Fantasy football drafts, but the model has identified him as a breakout who should outperform several veterans going off the board earlier. He's projected to produce more than receivers like Julian Edelman (11th-round ADP), Darius Slayton (11th) and Will Fuller (11th), so Johnson is a player you can wait for who could provide value as a WR2 or flex option.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

A young quarterback going off the board late in 2020 Fantasy football drafts isn't being picked until the 10th round on average, but is in line to outperform quarterbacks being taken much earlier like Carson Wentz and Jared Goff.

These are among the 2020 Fantasy football breakouts to consider in your draft.