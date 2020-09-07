Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Greg Coleman says the Packers are the team to beat in the NFC North ( 2:06 )

The Jaguars waived running back Leonard Fournette after three tumultuous seasons last week. Fournette rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns as a Jaguar and has been considered one of the biggest Fantasy football busts since being taken with the fourth overall pick in 2017. He promptly signed with the cross-state Buccaneers, but where should Fournette be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

For every bust, there are plenty of 2020 Fantasy football breakouts in the player pool. Savvy owners need to be ready with a 2020 Fantasy football strategy to pounce on players who can change an ordinary roster into a winning one. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given that they called Ravens tight end Mark Andrews a breakout last year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Andrews from the start in 2019. He was going off the board in the 13th round on average, but SportsLine had him ranked as the No. 11 tight end, saying he'd produce more than players such as David Njoku and Austin Hooper, both of whom were going off the board well before him. The result: Andrews finished as the No. 2 Fantasy tight end. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past breakouts like Alvin Kamara and Tevin Coleman in 2018. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Bills rookie running back Zack Moss. The third-round draft pick out of Utah didn't raise many eyebrows when he was taken with the 86th overall pick, but Buffalo knew what it was doing when they called Moss' name. Moss was the second-best running back in yards after contact among this year's rookie class and also was second in missed tackles forced.

Although Moss is just 5-foot-9, his 223-pound frame is built to absorb contact at the next level. When you combine his pass-catching ability (688 career receiving yards and three TDs at Utah), Moss will make a formidable combination with Devin Singletary in Buffalo. The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows Moss going off the board in the 11th round. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020, however, project that he'll produce more than players like Tarik Cohen (ninth-round ADP) and Matt Breida (10th), making him one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2020 you should be all over.

SportsLine is high on Burrow's value, ranking him above established starters like Ben Roethlisberger, Jimmy Garoppolo and Dwayne Haskins, making him one of the top 2020 Fantasy breakouts you should be all over.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He fell to the Chiefs as the final pick of the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU standout stormed onto the scene in his team's march to the national championship, as he finished 2019 with 1,414 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, including a 164-total-yard performance in the title game against Clemson.

Edwards-Helaire immediately joins a Super Bowl contender that is stacked on offense. Edwards-Helaire led this year's rookie class in targets (65), receptions (55) and receiving yards (453) last season, and has three-down upside in Kansas City. The short-term outlook is also bright for Edwards-Helaire, as Damien Williams opted out for the season due to COVID-19 concerns. An immediate RB1, SportsLine's model lists Edwards-Helaire as a top-10 running back and far ahead of any other 2020 Fantasy football breakouts.

