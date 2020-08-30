Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Greg Coleman says the Packers are the team to beat in the NFC North ( 2:06 )

Owners should be locking down their 2020 Fantasy football strategy, as the NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. Owners are trying to find every bit of information on the incoming crop of 2020 Fantasy football rookies and marquee players like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, and DeAndre Hopkins who have changed teams. Deciding which rookies could pan out to be 2020 Fantasy football breakouts is even tougher this year without preseason games to gauge how collegiate talent is translating to the pro level.

The team at SportsLine was all over Andrews from the start in 2019. He was going off the board in the 13th round on average, but SportsLine had him ranked as the No. 11 tight end, saying he'd produce more than players such as David Njoku and Austin Hooper, both of whom were going off the board well before him. The result: Andrews finished as the No. 2 Fantasy tight end. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past breakouts like Alvin Kamara and Tevin Coleman in 2018. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy winner and quarterback of the national champion LSU Tigers, Burrow was selected with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals have practically anointed Burrow as their starting quarterback after releasing veteran Andy Dalton, the team's primary starter for the past nine seasons.

Burrow set the Division I record for most passing touchdowns in a season in 2019, finishing with 60 along with a 76.3 completion percentage. He also had 5,671 passing yards with just six interceptions. Burrow was off-target on just 7.7 percent of his throws and posted a 94.9 total QBR during the 2019 season, all of which were best in this year's rookie class.

SportsLine is high on Burrow's value, ranking him above established starters like Ben Roethlisberger, Jimmy Garoppolo and Dwayne Haskins, making him one of the top 2020 Fantasy breakouts you should be all over.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The former LSU standout was taken with the 22nd overall selection in the NFL Draft, adding to Minnesota's stable of wide receivers that already includes Adam Thielen but no longer features Stefon Diggs, who was dealt to the Bills after Tweeting he was ready for a "new beginning."

Minnesota's decision to ship Diggs to Buffalo opens up a WR1 spot for Jefferson. He caught a Division I-best 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns for the national-champion Tigers last season. Jefferson hauled in a Peach Bowl-record 14 passes for 227 yards and four first-half touchdowns. His big-play ability will be tested early in the NFL, and SportsLine's model is high on his potential, ranking him above established receivers like Golden Tate, Cole Beasley and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. That makes Jefferson one of the top 2020 Fantasy breakouts you should be all over.

