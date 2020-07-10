Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: NFL players will not be able to agree on a potential 35% salary cut this season ( 2:08 )

Cam Newton's dual-threat ability has made him a Fantasy stalwart for years, but how will he stack up in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings now that he's a member of the New England Patriots? Newton has accumulated over 29,000 passing yards and 4,800 rushing yards during his career. Will he return to relevancy with Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, or will he be among the biggest 2020 Fantasy football busts?

Newton's talent and experience should make him the favorite to enter the season as the starter, but where should he be taken with your 2020 Fantasy football picks? Knowing how a player will adjust to a new offensive scheme can be tricky, which is why you'll need a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 to help you avoid drafting Fantasy football busts. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. The third-year back has a chance to be the starter for the new-look Buccaneers this season. Jones is coming off his best season as a pro, finishing 2019 with 724 rushing yards and six touchdowns. However, Fantasy owners should take into account that Jones will have to battle Ke'Shawn Vaughn for early down work. Tampa Bay drafted Vaughn, who ran for over 1,000 yards his last two seasons at Vanderbilt, with the 76th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That doesn't bode well for Jones' numbers in 2020, and SportsLine's model says he won't even crack the top 35 running backs in its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Latavius Murray, Matt Breida and Kerryon Johnson are all going off the board two-rounds later than Jones on average, yet are projected to outperform him.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The veteran wide receiver was dealt from the Rams to the Texans in April, marking his fourth team in five seasons. He saw his Fantasy output decline greatly in 2019 after dealing with multiple concussions. Cooks finished his 2019 campaign with just 42 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooks averaged a five-year low in yards per game (41.6) last season, and SportsLine's model says he'll under-perform again in 2020. In fact, the model says Cooks (12th-round ADP) won't crack the top 45 wide receivers in its 2020 Fantasy football rankings, finishing behind players like Anthony Miller (15th) and Mike Williams (14th), making Cooks one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.