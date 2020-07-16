Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Madden ratings snub New York QB's ( 1:52 )

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just inked a 10-year, $503 million extension. Will Mahomes live up to the hype with 76 total touchdown passes the last two seasons, or will he be one of the year's biggest 2020 Fantasy football busts? What about Titans running back Derrick Henry, who signed a four-year, $50 million deal on Wednesday? Should he be the No. 1 back in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Avoiding potential Fantasy football busts 2020 is key to making sure your roster can compete deep into the playoffs. Statistical regression is also a major factor, so a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football player rankings can help you root out potential landmines before they torpedo your roster. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. As he enters his fourth season, the former third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign after catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. The addition of Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady should also help improve overall target quality.

However, Godwin will now be part of an offense that's a lot more crowded with the offseason additions of tight end Rob Gronkowski and rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson. The Buccaneers now have three viable receiving options at tight end with Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, Godwin and Mike Evans at receiver, and Ronald Jones and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn at running back. That's why the model ranks Godwin behind fifth-round options like Tyler Lockett and Kenny Golladay despite a third-round price tag.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. The former second-round pick out of Missouri had a five-game trial as a starter late last season and acquitted himself well, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Now, Lock is positioned as Denver's starting quarterback, and many are pegging him as a potential breakout with QB1 upside in the middle and late rounds. However, the Broncos' offense kept life simple for Lock, as 553 of his 1,020 passing yards came after the catch. With five weeks of film available now on him, look for defenses to take away some of the shorter, quicker-hitting routes that Lock took advantage of. That's why the model ranks him behind 14th-round options at quarterback like Gardner Minshew and Teddy Bridgewater.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.