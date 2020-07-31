Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

Two Fantasy football picks from a year ago who seemed like locks for league-winning seasons were Cam Newton and Saquon Barkley, but owners who took them saw plenty of disappointment. Newton played just two sub-par games before missing the rest of the season, while Barkley was the consensus No. 1 pick before being sidelined multiple games with a sprained ankle. Both were major Fantasy football busts relative to their ADP.

There are players just like Newton and Barkley lurking this season, and savvy owners need to beware of pitfalls while formulating their 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has already had a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons and is coming off a career-high 1,674 yards from scrimmage.

However, Fournette hasn't lived up to the hype, averaging just 4.0 yards per carry and 4.6 yards per touch for his career. Fournette also only managed three touchdowns despite receiving 341 touches in 2019, and after the Jaguars declined Fournette's fifth-year option this offseason, he might not be part of their plans beyond 2020. That's why the model ranks him behind backs like Mark Ingram and James Conner, who are being selected 15 picks later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. After four straight 1,000-yard seasons, Cooks fell precipitously in 2019, finishing with 583 receiving yards on 42 catches and two touchdowns with the Rams. That decline was followed by a trade to the Texans, the third time Cooks has been moved in six seasons.

Cooks is eager to make this fourth chance work, but being just the second player to be traded three times since January 2017 (Michael Bennett) is more likely to be a signal of further decline. SportsLine's model agrees; Cooks is barely in the top 50 in its 2020 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings and he is projected to produce less than players like Mike Williams, Anthony Miller and Sammy Watkins, all of whom are going later in standard 12-team drafts. That makes Cooks one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts you should completely avoid.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.