Even though the NFL is becoming pass-oriented, finding running backs who can carry the load is still the pathway to success in Fantasy football leagues. An influx of talent at the position from the NFL Draft has owners scrambling to figure out where each rookie fits in their 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only running back taken in the first round and will now join a Chiefs offense that is among the best in the league. Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Cam Akers are among the 2020 Fantasy football rookies expected to compete for carries this season.

However, without rookie minicamps and OTAs, those Fantasy football prospects will have their work cut out, making them potential 2020 Fantasy football busts. Reliable Fantasy football rankings 2020 are key to avoiding potential landmines. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. The 28-year-old became a focal point of San Francisco's offense in the second half of 2019 and finished his regular season averaging 5.6 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in the final six games.

He then went on to rush for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan prefers to utilize a stable of backs and Mostert has become disgruntled after asking for a new contract that pays him similarly to teammate Tevin Coleman. With San Francisco unwilling to rip up the final two years on his deal, Mostert has requested a trade. That's why the model ranks him behind backs like Jordan Howard and Damien Williams despite the fact that he's going at least 30 picks earlier on average in standard CBS Sports leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. The former second-round pick out of Missouri had a five-game trial as a starter late last season and acquitted himself well, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Now, Lock is positioned as Denver's starting quarterback, and many are pegging him as a potential breakout with QB1 upside in the middle and late rounds. However, the Broncos' offense kept life simple for Lock, as 553 of his 1,020 passing yards came after the catch. With five weeks of film available now on him, look for defenses to take away some of the shorter, quicker-hitting routes that Lock took advantage of. That's why the model ranks him behind 14th-round options at quarterback like Gardner Minshew and Teddy Bridgewater.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.