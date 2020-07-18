Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Madden ratings snub New York QB's ( 1:52 )

Patrick Mahomes just signed the most lucrative contract in the history of football. Meanwhile, owners considering Mahomes with a first-round pick will be wondering what the enormous new contract will mean to his productivity and where he belongs in their 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Anyone invested in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce will also be relieved to know their target quality will be consistent moving forward, but how should you approach each player during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Avoiding potential 2020 Fantasy football busts is at the top of everybody's draft wish list and Mahomes saw his numbers drop while battling a knee injury in 2019. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Patriots running back James White. Even though Cam Newton has a proven history of productivity, Newton starting could be detrimental to White's Fantasy production.

White has scored 18 times in the last two seasons to help turn him into a viable Fantasy starter, but six of those scores came from inside the six-yard line and three were one-yard rushing scores. If Newton is healthy, he'll cut into the available goal-line opportunities, while a lack of accuracy as a passer has generally been his biggest knock as a pro. That's why the model ranks White behind 11th-round options like Tarik Cohen, Tevin Coleman and Zack Moss despite the fact that White is going in the sixth round on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. The former second-round pick out of Missouri had a five-game trial as a starter late last season and acquitted himself well, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Now, Lock is positioned as Denver's starting quarterback, and many are pegging him as a potential breakout with QB1 upside in the middle and late rounds. However, the Broncos' offense kept life simple for Lock, as 553 of his 1,020 passing yards came after the catch. With five weeks of film available now on him, look for defenses to take away some of the shorter, quicker-hitting routes that Lock took advantage of. That's why the model ranks him behind 14th-round options at quarterback like Gardner Minshew and Teddy Bridgewater.

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade?