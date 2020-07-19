Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Madden ratings snub New York QB's ( 1:52 )

NFL training camps will open shortly, and that means owners should be searching for potential 2020 Fantasy football busts to avoid. Players like former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton certainly fit in that category in 2019, as he played in just two games and didn't throw a touchdown before injuries kept him out of Carolina's lineup for the rest of the season. Newton has a new team in the Patriots, but should you place him high in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Steering clear of potential Fantasy football busts 2020 is one of the keys to having a successful season, and strong 2020 Fantasy football picks can help you avoid potential landmines. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. The second-round draft pick out of Ohio State turned in a stellar career as a Buckeye, but might have a difficult time transitioning to the pro level right away.

Dobbins galloped for 2,003 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019 at Ohio State before being snapped up with the 55th overall selection, but he most likely will be used as a change-of-pace back early with the Ravens. Former Heisman winner and 10-year veteran Mark Ingram is still Baltimore's primary running back, meaning Dobbins will battle for carries with Gus Edwards and second-year back Justice Hill.

Dobbins is a stronger long-term play for the Ravens, but in the short-term presents less value for Fantasy owners. SportsLine's model agrees, ranking him behind backs like Kerryon Johnson, Latavius Murray and Tarik Cohen despite being selected multiple rounds earlier in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. The former second-round pick out of Missouri had a five-game trial as a starter late last season and acquitted himself well, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Now, Lock is positioned as Denver's starting quarterback, and many are pegging him as a potential breakout with QB1 upside in the middle and late rounds. However, the Broncos' offense kept life simple for Lock, as 553 of his 1,020 passing yards came after the catch. With five weeks of film available now on him, look for defenses to take away some of the shorter, quicker-hitting routes that Lock took advantage of. That's why the model ranks him behind 14th-round options at quarterback like Gardner Minshew and Teddy Bridgewater.

