Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: NFL players will not be able to agree on a potential 35% salary cut this season ( 2:08 )

Cam Newton hasn't won a game as a starter since November 2018, but now heads from the Panthers to the Patriots. When healthy, we know that Newton is a capable passer and a battering ram on the goal-line who can provide added value with his legs. Can you trust Newton during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep? Or will he be among the biggest 2020 Fantasy football busts?

Where does Newton belong in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings and when is it safe to take a chance on him in your upcoming drafts? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. As he enters his fourth season, the former third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign after catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. The addition of Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady should also help improve overall target quality.

However, Godwin will now be part of an offense that's a lot more crowded with the offseason additions of tight end Rob Gronkowski and rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson. The Buccaneers now have three viable receiving options at tight end with Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, Godwin and Mike Evans at receiver, and Ronald Jones and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn at running back. That's why the model ranks Godwin behind fifth-round options like Tyler Lockett and Kenny Golladay despite a third-round price tag.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The veteran wide receiver was dealt from the Rams to the Texans in April, marking his fourth team in five seasons. He saw his Fantasy output decline greatly in 2019 after dealing with multiple concussions. Cooks finished his 2019 campaign with just 42 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooks averaged a five-year low in yards per game (41.6) last season, and SportsLine's model says he'll under-perform again in 2020. In fact, the model says Cooks (12th-round ADP) won't crack the top 45 wide receivers in its 2020 Fantasy football rankings, finishing behind players like Anthony Miller (15th) and Mike Williams (14th), making Cooks one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.