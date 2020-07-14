Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Madden ratings snub New York QB's ( 1:52 )

The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows newer names to the Fantasy scene like Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, Kenyan Drake and Miles Sanders all going off the board in the first rounds. Those up-and-comers join established stars like Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley near the top of the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. And while owners have high hopes for all of them, several big names will inevitably be the 2020 Fantasy football busts that end up disappointing.

How much faith should you put in less-proven options like Sanders and Drake when crafting your 2020 Fantasy football strategy? And which established stars will fall flat? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. As he enters his fourth season, the former third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign after catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. The addition of Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady should also help improve overall target quality.

However, Godwin will now be part of an offense that's a lot more crowded with the offseason additions of tight end Rob Gronkowski and rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson. The Buccaneers now have three viable receiving options at tight end with Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, Godwin and Mike Evans at receiver, and Ronald Jones and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn at running back. That's why the model ranks Godwin behind fifth-round options like Tyler Lockett and Kenny Golladay despite a third-round price tag.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. Fantasy players have been enthusiastic about the fifth-year pro's upside as he takes on a seemingly larger role in Houston's offense with DeAndre Hopkins now in Arizona. As a result, the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows him going off the board at the beginning of the 11th round, just outside the top 100 picks.

But SportsLine's model isn't as bullish on the injury-prone Fuller, who will also have to compete with newcomers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb for targets. The model says Fuller won't produce as much as receivers like John Brown (ADP of No. 109 overall), Mike Williams (131) and Diontae Johnson (122), all of whom are going off the board later in most drafts.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.