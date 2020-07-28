Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

NFL training camps open soon, and with the season now less than two months away, 2020 Fantasy football draft prep is underway. Lamar Jackson's athletic burst was never a question coming out of college, but his dynamic ability as a runner coupled with growing confidence as a passer made him the NFL MVP and Fantasy football MVP of 2019. Can he sustain his head-turning production this year, and where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Jackson is a first-round pick according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. A reliable set of rankings can help make sure you find value at every level of the draft and help you avoid 2020 Fantasy football busts who could derail your pursuit of a championship. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has already had a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons and is coming off a career-high 1,674 yards from scrimmage.

However, Fournette hasn't lived up to the hype, averaging just 4.0 yards per carry and 4.6 yards per touch for his career. Fournette also only managed three touchdowns despite receiving 341 touches in 2019, and after the Jaguars declined Fournette's fifth-year option this offseason, he might not be part of their plans beyond 2020. That's why the model ranks him behind backs like Mark Ingram and James Conner, who are being selected 15 picks later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. The former Boise State standout rushed for 462 yards on 100 carries and a touchdown last season. But much of that production came as a result of Vikings starter Dalvin Cook missing time with shoulder and chest injuries late in the season.

The only way Mattison could be consistently worthwhile in 2020 is if Cook is injured again or if his planned holdout at the start of training camp bleeds into the regular season. Minnesota is also seeking its fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons, which means a reliance on Cook is even likelier. That's why the model ranks Mattison outside the top 50 running backs and behind players like Darrell Henderson, Chase Edmonds and A.J. Dillon in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.