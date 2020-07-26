Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

One of the biggest Fantasy football busts a year ago was wide receiver Antonio Brown. Dealt from the Steelers to the Raiders, Brown nearly froze his feet off in a bizarre cryogenic treatment and then self-destructed during Raiders training camp. The team let him go outright after many owners had already drafted Brown, and those owners were given false hope when he landed with the Patriots for one week before falling out of the NFL. Should he be anywhere near your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Owners need to be on the lookout for potential 2020 Fantasy football busts. Zeroing in on a player during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep who ends up as a bust could be a crushing blow, and having a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings is a strong way to steer clear of Fantasy football busts. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. The 28-year-old became a focal point of San Francisco's offense in the second half of 2019 and finished his regular season averaging 5.6 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in the final six games.

He then went on to rush for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan prefers to utilize a stable of backs and Mostert has become disgruntled after asking for a new contract that pays him similarly to teammate Tevin Coleman. With San Francisco unwilling to rip up the final two years on his deal, Mostert has requested a trade. That's why the model ranks him behind backs like Jordan Howard and Damien Williams despite the fact that he's going at least 30 picks earlier on average in standard CBS Sports leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. The former Boise State standout rushed for 462 yards on 100 carries and a touchdown last season. But much of that production came as a result of Vikings starter Dalvin Cook missing time with shoulder and chest injuries late in the season.

The only way Mattison could be consistently worthwhile in 2020 is if Cook is injured again or if his planned holdout at the start of training camp bleeds into the regular season. Minnesota is also seeking its fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons, which means a reliance on Cook is even likelier. That's why the model ranks Mattison outside the top 50 running backs and behind players like Darrell Henderson, Chase Edmonds and A.J. Dillon in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

