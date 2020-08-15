Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

With the NFL season approaching quickly and owners beginning their 2020 Fantasy football draft prep, all eyes are on players who elected to opt out as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Chiefs running back Damien Williams was expected to compete for the starting job with first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire but has instead elected to sit out. That will inevitably lead to a huge boost in Edwards-Helaire's value, but where does he belong in the Fantasy football rankings 2020?

Avoiding potential 2020 Fantasy football busts will be more important than ever. Will Edwards-Helaire come through for owners or will he disappoint and fail to live up to his 2020 Fantasy football ADP? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. After a rookie season in which he caught 55 passes for 788 yards and two touchdowns, Moore became a bonfide No. 1 receiver with 87 catches for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns a year ago.

However, the addition of Robby Anderson via free agency threatens to cut into his targets and the Panthers are still hoping to see further development out of fellow wideout Curtis Samuel. Moore ranked just 55th in the NFL in Fantasy points per target (1.71) in 2020, so if his workload diminishes in any way, it could seriously impact his value.

That's why the model ranks Moore behind receivers like T.Y. Hilton and Terry McLaurin, who are being drafted two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. The former Penn State standout hauled in 51 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns last season, causing many owners to overreact to his potential. Gesicki's rookie season in Miami was much more subdued, as he caught just 32 passes for 202 yards.

Gesicki's value likely will fall based on a drop in team pass plays in 2020. The Dolphins ranked fourth in the NFL with 42.1 pass plays per season last year, and an improved offense led by new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick likely will mean fewer touches than Gesicki received in 2019. SportsLine's model agrees, ranking Gesicki behind 17th-round options like Chris Herndon and Eric Ebron even though he's being drafted in the 10th round.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.