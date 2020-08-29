Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

Fantasy football owners know drafting a player who doesn't live up to expectations can be detrimental to their championship dreams. For instance, Steelers running back James Conner scored 13 total touchdowns in 2018, and owners drafted the talented running back last year in hopes that he'd produce similar results. Unfortunately, he failed to live up to the hype. In fact, Conner was one of the biggest Fantasy football busts, finishing with just 464 rushing yards, which ranked 43rd in the NFL. Now, owners will need to decide where to slot him during their 2020 Fantasy football draft prep.

In order to avoid drafting 2020 Fantasy football busts who can derail your entire season, you'll need a set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings you can trust. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk. His Fantasy value took a hit when the Cardinals traded for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. The third-year pro out of Texas A&M has also missed time with various injuries through his first two seasons.

With Hopkins expected to draw plenty of double-teams this season, Kirk is going off the board in the 12th round, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. But that's not a strong value, according to SportsLine's model. Their 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say Kirk will produce less than receivers like Mike Williams (14th-round ADP), Preston Williams (15th), and Allen Lazard (14th), all of whom are going off the board much later.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. He came out of retirement to join Tom Brady after the Patriots traded his rights to the Bucs this offseason. At a position where it's tough to find consistency, Fantasy players are scooping Gronkowski up in the seventh round on average.

But SportsLine's model has found far better values. Gronk's 2020 Fantasy football ADP is No. 78, but players going later like Hunter Henry (ADP of 81) and Jared Cook (94) are projected to produce more.

You can also get similar numbers from players going outside the top 100 like Noah Fant, Hayden Hurst and Austin Hooper, so don't reach too far for the big name with your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.