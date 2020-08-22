Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

Fantasy football busts are players who ultimately end up falling short of what they should produce based on their 2020 Fantasy football ADP. The key to winning your league this year is avoiding the big ones early and identifying the 2020 Fantasy football picks who come with the least amount of risk. Injuries can be difficult to predict, but there are signs that a player might be overvalued for other reasons or prone to missing time.

Lamar Jackson, the top quarterback in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings in many cases, could be due for regression now that opposing teams have a full year of tape to watch. Should you still feel confident picking him in the first round or are you better off waiting at quarterback? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. With talented targets like Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, Fantasy players are hoping Stafford can get back to his days of throwing for 4,000-plus yards and 30-plus touchdowns. The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows he's coming off the board in the 10th round.

But the model has found multiple better values at quarterback. Stafford missed half of last season with a back injury, and the 32-year old is certainly a candidate to miss more time in 2020 playing behind an average offensive line. The model says Kirk Cousins (12th-round ADP) and Ryan Tannehill (11th) will both produce more, so don't reach for Stafford when there are better options available later.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. He came out of retirement to join Tom Brady after the Patriots traded his rights to the Bucs this offseason. At a position where it's tough to find consistency, Fantasy players are scooping Gronkowski up in the seventh round on average.

But SportsLine's model has found far better values. Gronk's 2020 Fantasy football ADP is No. 78, but players going later like Hunter Henry (ADP of 81) and Jared Cook (94) are projected to produce more.

You can also get similar numbers from players going outside the top 100 like Noah Fant, Hayden Hurst and Austin Hooper, so don't reach too far for the big name with your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.