The best way to guarantee a deep playoff run is successfully avoiding 2020 Fantasy football busts on draft day. Owners who went with former Cardinals running back David Johnson know that pain, as he went from 940 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 to 345 rushing yards and two TDs a year ago. Arizona dealt Johnson to the Texans after the disappointing season, but where should he stand in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Busts like Johnson are lurking everywhere, so you will need a set of reliable 2020 Fantasy football rankings while finalizing your Fantasy football strategy. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Chargers tight end Hunter Henry. The fourth-year pro has yet to play a full 16-game schedule and missed four games in 2019 with a knee injury. Despite that injury history, he's still the sixth tight end coming off the board this year with an ADP of No. 78 overall.

SportsLine's model isn't as high on him, however. He comes in at No. 8 in its 2020 Fantasy football tight end rankings since he'll have a less proven quarterback with some combination of Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert replacing Philip Rivers. Henry is projected to be outperformed by tight ends with similar ADPs like Evan Engram and Darren Waller, as well as Jared Cook, who is going off the board outside the top 100 picks.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. After a part-time performance as a rookie in 2018, Jones exploded for 724 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2019. That put the former second-round pick from Southern Cal in the top 30 running backs last season and vaulted him into an entirely different category of Fantasy player.

The problem for Jones is twofold. One, the Buccaneers are likely more of a passing team with the addition of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and entertaining tight end Rob Gronkowski. Second, Tampa Bay drafted Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, potentially making carries even harder to come by. SportsLine's model sees the same problems, ranking Jones outside the top 40 running backs and well behind players like Kerryon Johnson, Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack despite a 2020 Fantasy football ADP that has him being drafted two to three rounds ahead of those players.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.