Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

The uncertain quarterback future in New England will could have a dramatic effect on the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Tom Brady's departure to Tampa Bay seemingly elevated Jarrett Stidham to quarterback, but the subsequent acquisition of Cam Newton appears to have triggered an open competition. How do owners choose a Patriots quarterback when the team itself might not decide until Week 1 against the Dolphins? And how should you approach the rest of New England's skill players during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

No matter who is under center for New England, knowing how to draft players like Stidham and Newton for your drafts is impossible without help. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Chargers tight end Hunter Henry. The fourth-year pro has yet to play a full 16-game schedule and missed four games in 2019 with a knee injury. Despite that injury history, he's still the sixth tight end coming off the board this year with an ADP of No. 78 overall.

SportsLine's model isn't as high on him, however. He comes in at No. 8 in its 2020 Fantasy football tight end rankings since he'll have a less proven quarterback with some combination of Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert replacing Philip Rivers. Henry is projected to be outperformed by tight ends with similar ADPs like Evan Engram and Darren Waller, as well as Jared Cook, who is going off the board outside the top 100 picks.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. The former Penn State standout hauled in 51 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns last season, causing many owners to overreact to his potential. Gesicki's rookie season in Miami was much more subdued, as he caught just 32 passes for 202 yards.

Gesicki's value likely will fall based on a drop in team pass plays in 2020. The Dolphins ranked fourth in the NFL with 42.1 pass plays per season last year, and an improved offense led by new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick likely will mean fewer touches than Gesicki received in 2019. SportsLine's model agrees, ranking Gesicki behind 17th-round options like Chris Herndon and Eric Ebron even though he's being drafted in the 10th round.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.