The NFL regular season is less than a month away, which means owners everywhere are scouring the internet for the most up-to-date 2020 Fantasy football rankings to help them crush their drafts. Veteran owners know selecting a player who doesn't live up to their hype early in drafts will be detrimental to their team's success. Avoiding potential 2020 Fantasy football busts is one way to give your team a shot at bringing home a championship this season.

Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Chargers tight end Hunter Henry. The fourth-year pro has yet to play a full 16-game schedule and missed four games in 2019 with a knee injury. Despite that injury history, he's still the sixth tight end coming off the board this year with an ADP of No. 78 overall.

SportsLine's model isn't as high on him, however. He comes in at No. 8 in its 2020 Fantasy football tight end rankings since he'll have a less proven quarterback with some combination of Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert replacing Philip Rivers. Henry is projected to be outperformed by tight ends with similar ADPs like Evan Engram and Darren Waller, as well as Jared Cook, who is going off the board outside the top 100 picks.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. The former Maryland standout had a sensational season in 2019, finishing with 87 receptions for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns. And with the addition of Teddy Bridgewater at the quarterback position, Fantasy owners have been high on him in early drafts, taking him in the fourth round according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP.

However, SportsLine's model says Moore is being overvalued. In fact, he is projected to produce less than players like T.Y. Hilton and Robert Woods, both of whom are going off the board three rounds later. That makes Moore one of the Fantasy football busts 2020 you should completely avoid on draft day.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.