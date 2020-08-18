Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows Michael Thomas, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans as the receivers coming off the board with the earliest 2020 Fantasy football picks. All have a track record of going off for huge numbers, but with Hopkins changing teams and Godwin and Evans playing with a new quarterback, are they the most likely 2020 Fantasy football busts of that group?

Will one of the stalwarts like Thomas, Jones or Hill see regression this year, and where should every player be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The second-year pro out of Oklahoma is one of the trendy 2020 Fantasy football picks after Arizona traded for receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. In fact, Murray is going off the board in the fifth round, inside the top 60 picks overall, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP.

But SportsLine's model says he's overvalued at that spot. Tom Brady (seventh-round AD) and Josh Allen (sixth) are both projected to produce more Fantasy points than Murray. You can also find similar production from quarterbacks like Matt Ryan and Drew Brees, both of whom are going off the board at least 15 picks later.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. The former Penn State standout hauled in 51 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns last season, causing many owners to overreact to his potential. Gesicki's rookie season in Miami was much more subdued, as he caught just 32 passes for 202 yards.

Gesicki's value likely will fall based on a drop in team pass plays in 2020. The Dolphins ranked fourth in the NFL with 42.1 pass plays per season last year, and an improved offense led by new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick likely will mean fewer touches than Gesicki received in 2019.

SportsLine's model agrees, ranking Gesicki behind 17th-round options like Chris Herndon and Eric Ebron even though he's being drafted in the 10th round.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.