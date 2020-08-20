Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

Even the players at the very top of the 2020 Fantasy football rankings still carry risk. Take Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, for example. He's proven to be one of the most talented players in the league, but now playing for a new head coach in Matt Rhule and with new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, will he be able to replicate his massive numbers? If not, he could end up being one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts who cost owners a shot at a title this season.

Your 2020 Fantasy football prep isn't complete until you figure out which players carry the most risk, especially at the top of drafts. Which players will drastically under-perform their 2020 Fantasy football ADP? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had identifying potential Fantasy football landmines like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team at SportsLine faded Mayfield from the start in 2019, ranking him as the No. 13 Fantasy quarterback even though he was going off the board with an average draft position of 61.07. The result: Mayfield finished as the No. 20 scoring Fantasy QB overall, and anybody who followed SportsLine's Fantasy football advice dodged a major bullet.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past busts like Allen Robinson in 2018 and Derek Carr in 2017.This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are fading Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. With talented targets like Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, Fantasy players are hoping Stafford can get back to his days of throwing for 4,000-plus yards and 30-plus touchdowns. The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows he's coming off the board in the 10th round.

But the model has found multiple better values at quarterback. Stafford missed half of last season with a back injury, and the 32-year old is certainly a candidate to miss more time in 2020 playing behind an average offensive line. The model says Kirk Cousins (12th-round ADP) and Ryan Tannehill (11th) will both produce more, so don't reach for Stafford when there are better options available later.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Now playing with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, Godwin is flying off the board early in owners' 2020 Fantasy football picks. The latest Fantasy football ADP 2020 shows him being picked in the third round, around pick No. 28 overall.

While Brady should be an upgrade over Jameis Winston in many regards, that won't necessarily be the case from a Fantasy standpoint. With the Bucs often trailing last season, Winston was forced to push the ball deep on a regular basis, helping Godwin put up a huge 86-1333-9 receiving line.

But now with tight end Rob Gronkowski taking targets and the Bucs hoping to have a more balanced attack, the model projects that Godwin will produce less than receivers going later like Tyler Lockett (fifth-round ADP) and Adam Thielen (fourth).

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also completely fading an over-hyped running back who is going off the board in the first two rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. The model doesn't even rank him in the top 10 at his position and says he'll be outperformed by running backs being taken much later like Miles Sanders and Chris Carson. You can only see who it is, and get 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which Fantasy football busts 2020 should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.