Players like Julio Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Davante Adams and Christian McCaffrey have been upper-echelon Fantasy football players throughout their careers. They could all be considered among the top 2020 Fantasy football picks overall. However, success is often defined by identifying players who are undervalued, players who are on the verge of making a name for themselves and avoiding players staring at statistical regression.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Colts tight end Jack Doyle. The 30-year-old veteran had 139 catches in a two-year span back in 2016 and 2017, but he missed 10 games in 2018 while Eric Ebron became the top receiving option at the position. Then with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, Doyle made a Pro Bowl but only had 43 catches for 448 yards and four scores.

However, with Ebron signing with the Steelers during the offseason and the Colts upgrading from Brissett to Philip Rivers, Doyle should see a significant boost from a Fantasy perspective. That's why the model ranks him ahead of tight ends like Mike Gesicki and T.J. Hockenson, who are going at least two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former third-round pick out of Toledo had a strong rookie season with 59 catches for 680 yards and five touchdowns, but his involvement in the offense later in the season was particularly encouraging for his Fantasy prospects moving forward.

Johnson was targeted 31 times in the final four weeks of the season and had 23 catches for 257 yards and two scores despite playing in a struggling offense that averaged just 13.25 points per game during that stretch. With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returning in 2020, Johnson should see improved overall target quality and target volume. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Deebo Samuel and D.J. Chark despite the fact that they're going two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy Football busts. The veteran wide receiver was dealt from the Rams to the Texans in April, his fourth team in five seasons. He saw his Fantasy output decline sharply in 2019 after dealing with multiple concussions last season. Cooks finished his 2019 campaign with just 42 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooks averaged a five-year low in yards per game (41.6) last season, and SportsLine's model says he'll under-perform again in 2020. In fact, SportsLine's model says Cooks (12th-round ADP) won't crack the top 45 wide receivers in its Fantasy football rankings 2020, finishing behind players like Anthony Miller (15th), Sammy Watkins (14th) and Mike Williams (14th), making Cooks one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts to avoid completely.

