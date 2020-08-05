Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Jamal Adams gets what he wants ( 2:55 )

The San Francisco 49ers made a historic run to the Super Bowl last season, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and a stingy defense had the Chiefs on the ropes in the big game before falling short. But can San Francisco keep up the momentum that earned the NFC West title? Can you trust Garoppolo and company in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? And which 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, busts, and sleepers should you be aware of?

To determine how to draft players like Garoppolo and Kittle for your drafts, you need a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football picks. Those rankings can help you answer tough questions and also help guide you to the optimal 2020 Fantasy football strategy. Before going on the clock in your 2020 Fantasy football drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills wide receiver John Brown. The 30-year-old has largely been looked at as a big-play threat on the fringe of Fantasy consideration since putting up a 1,000-yard season with the Cardinals in 2015. However, he's coming off his best season yet with 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

And while many owners are downgrading Brown after the Bills traded for Stefon Diggs in the offseason, the SportsLine Projection Model still sees mid-round value in Brown because of how frequently he is targeted down the field. Brown finished fifth in the NFL in deep targets (28) and was seventh in total target distance (1,677.5). With Diggs on the other side, Brown should receive even less attention from safeties over the top. That's why the model ranks him ahead of 10th-round options like Larry Fitzgerald and Brandin Cooks despite the fact that he's going in the 12th round on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The Wisconsin star ran for a whopping 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in just three seasons. The Badgers also gave him the chance to show off his improved receiving skills in 2020 with 26 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

Now, he'll compete for carries with Marlon Mack, who has rushed for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns in the last two seasons but has battled injuries and is not as consistent as Taylor has been. Despite the fact they'll share work, Taylor should see plenty of goal-line carries at 226 pounds and may also be the more productive receiver. That's why the model ranks him ahead of fellow rookies like D'Andre Swift and Cam Akers, who are being drafted a round earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Patriots running back Rex Burkhead as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football busts. The seven-year veteran is entering his fourth with the Patriots as a useful all-purpose tool. Burkhead rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, and caught 27 passes for 279 yards.

It is almost certain that Burkhead's value is more historic than current, though, as New England boasts a deep running back corps. Sony Michel is sure to earn the bulk of the carries, while Damien Harris and James White are also in the mix to cut into Burkhead's potential Fantasy value. SportsLine's model agrees, ranking Burkhead behind players like Ito Smith, Darrynton Evans and Ryquell Armstead and well outside the top 60 running backs in its Fantasy football rankings 2020.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.