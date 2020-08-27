Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Leroy Butler talks expectations for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers ( 1:36 )

Even in a passing league, getting significant rushing production is still one of the fastest ways to set your Fantasy football lineups apart from the competition. Dominant rushing attacks like the ones we saw from the Ravens, 49ers and Titans in 2019 are reliable sources for running game productivity, and players from all three teams are sky-high in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will have to share the load in San Francisco and Baltimore, but if you can successfully get them into your lineups when game flow or workload is in their favor, you can get big numbers from your 2020 Fantasy football picks.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are game-changers worthy of their first-round 2020 Fantasy football ADP. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help you figure out when to target players in advantageous offenses and also lead you to the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the upcoming season. Before going on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints tight end Jared Cook. The 33-year-old is in the second season of a two-year, $15 million contract he earned after putting up career-highs in catches (68), yards (896) and touchdowns (6) in 2018.

While he didn't see the same quantity of targets in a crowded New Orleans offense, his quality of targets improved. Cook had 43 catches for 705 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 on his way to a second consecutive Pro Bowl and ranked first in the NFL in Fantasy points per target (2.58). That's why the model ranks him ahead of tight ends like Darren Waller and Evan Engram, who are being drafted 20 spots ahead of him in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Washington running back Bryce Love as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Stanford star who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2017 was drafted in the fourth round in 2019, but he sat out his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL in the final game of his collegiate career.

Love was expected to battle for carries in one of the NFL's most crowded backfields heading into training camp, but the release of Derrius Guice paves a clearer path to playing time and creates upside. He'll still have to compete for touches with Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson, but he has more upside than any other early-down option. That's why the model ranks the 15th-rounder ahead of 13th-round options like Boston Scott and Nyheim Hines.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints running back Alvin Kamara as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy Football busts. The former third-round pick burst onto the scene with 1,554 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 2017 and then established himself as a top option in 2018 with 1,592 yards and 18 scores. However, his productivity dropped off a year ago.

Kamara had 252 touches in 14 games in 2019 compared to 275 touches in 15 games the season prior, but he produced just 1,330 yards and six touchdowns in his third season. Kamara ranked just 48th among running backs in Fantasy points per opportunity. With Emmanuel Sanders potentially taking targets away in the passing game, it makes Kamara tough to trust with a first-round price tag. That's why the model ranks him behind second-round options like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Chubb.

