With 2020 Fantasy football draft prep already underway, owners will be closely monitoring news from NFL training camps. No preseason games and limited contact should lead to fewer Fantasy football injuries, but it will also allow teams to conceal their plans on how they might distribute the workload. We know that Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley will be heavily featured in their offenses, but where should you slot each back in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

How rookie running backs like J.K. Dobbins, D'Andre Swift, and Jonathan Taylor will be utilized might be kept under wraps until the season begins. That makes a reliable set of rankings critical so that you can target the top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts and sleepers. Before going on the clock in your 2020 Fantasy football drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller. The former Memphis standout has shown consistent progress in Chicago, as he racked up 52 receptions for 656 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. That was after a 33-catch, 423-yard, seven-TD rookie season in 2018.

Miller has another chance to improve in 2020 with the Bears bringing in Nick Foles as a potential starter over Mitchell Trubisky, as well as the offseason departure of wide receiver Taylor Gabriel. Miller delivered 22.3 Fantasy points per target in 2018, and SportsLine's model sees him regaining that productivity this season. That's why Miller is ranked ahead of 12th-round options like Christian Kirk and Brandin Cooks despite the fact that he's going in the 15th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The Wisconsin star ran for a whopping 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in just three seasons. The Badgers also gave him the chance to show off his improved receiving skills in 2020 with 26 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

Now, he'll compete for carries with Marlon Mack, who has rushed for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns in the last two seasons but has battled injuries and is not as consistent as Taylor has been. Despite the fact they'll share work, Taylor should see plenty of goal-line carries at 226 pounds and may also be the more productive receiver. That's why the model ranks him ahead of fellow rookies like D'Andre Swift and Cam Akers, who are being drafted a round earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists 49ers running back Raheem Mostert as one of its 2020 Fantasy football busts. The veteran running back finally broke out in his fifth year, scoring 13 touchdowns in his final nine games during the regular season and postseason. However, no running back is guaranteed playing time in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Even without the strife surrounding his contract, Mostert will likely share carries with Coleman, while Jerick McKinnon may also factor into San Francisco's plans if healthy. That's why the model ranks Mostert behind eighth-round options like Jordan Howard despite carrying a fifth-round price tag of his own.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.