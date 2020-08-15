Watch Now: Time to Schein: Jarrett Stidham is the better option at QB over Cam Newton ( 1:23 )

Finding a wide receiver with the potential to rise up the depth chart in the middle and late rounds is one of the top ways to build a winning roster. In recent years, we've seen players like D.J. Chark, Cooper Kupp, Kenny Golladay and D.J. Moore elevate their games and dramatically outperform their Fantasy football ADP. However, the coronavirus pandemic could make identifying potential 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts a challenge.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Colts running back Marlon Mack. The Colts spent a second-round pick on Wisconsin All-American Jonathan Taylor in the 2020 NFL Draft, which has plenty of owners shying away from Mack. He's being drafted in the ninth round on average right now despite the fact that he rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in just 14 games a year ago.

Mack has put up 2,184 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 times in the last two seasons despite missing six games and he'll still be an integral part of the offense given his proven level of productivity. That's why the model ranks him ahead of seventh-round running backs like Kareem Hunt and J.K. Dobbins.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts. Despite suffering a foot injury that caused him to miss significant time in his rookie campaign, Brown was still able to catch seven touchdown passes in his first season in the NFL. The young wideout missed two games and was listed as questionable for seven others, but he'll enter the 2020 NFL season locked in as Baltimore's No. 1 receiver. The latest reports out of Baltimore indicate Brown is fully healthy and eager to show off his electrifying speed.

Last season, Baltimore featured the No. 2 offense, averaging 407.6 yards per game, but the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP indicates that Brown is only going off the board in the ninth round. SportsLine's model indicates he's a complete steal at that point. Brown is projected to outproduce receivers such as Calvin Ridley (sixth-round ADP), DK Metcalf (seventh) and A.J. Green (seventh), all of whom are going off the board at least two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy football busts. The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss had a steady rookie campaign with 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. As a result, he's going off the board in the seventh round on average in 2020 Fantasy football drafts.

But the model has found better values at receiver since Seattle brought in tight end Greg Olsen and receiver Phillip Dorsett to give Russell Wilson more options in the passing game. Jarvis Landry (ninth-round ADP) and Marquise Brown (ninth) are just a few of the receivers going off the board later than Metcalf who are projected to produce more this season. You can also find similar value from receivers like Will Fuller (11th) and Diontae Johnson (11th), both of whom are being selected outside the top 100 Fantasy football picks, so don't reach too far for Metcalf.

