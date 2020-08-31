Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Leroy Butler talks expectations for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers ( 1:36 )

Despite sharing the workload with Melvin Gordon for the final 12 games of the season, Austin Ekeler finished 2019 as the No. 7 running back in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. Now that Gordon has joined the Broncos in free agency and Ekeler has signed an extension, the fourth-year veteran is in line for the lion's share of the touches for the Chargers in 2020. How high up should he be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? How should you approach Gordon during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help you figure out exactly where to target Ekeler in your upcoming drafts. It can also help identify the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts most likely to have a major impact on where you finish in your league. Before going on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. After playing sparingly as a rookie (30 touches) and then being saddled behind Peyton Barber on the depth chart early in 2019, Jones emerged as the top option in Tampa Bay down the stretch and gave the Buccaneers' running game some needed life.

Jones ended up turning 203 touches into 1,033 yards from scrimmage and six scores. In 2020, he should have the benefit of running into light boxes in Bruce Arians' pass-happy system with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski already added to an attack that included Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The addition of first-round tackle Tristan Wirfs should also be a benefit to Jones. That's why the model ranks him ahead of fifth-round options like Jonathan Taylor and Devin Singletary, even though Jones carries a sixth-round price tag.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former TCU star was the No. 21 overall pick in the NFL Draft for an Eagles offense that desperately needed to upgrade at wide receiver after dropping 32 passes (sixth-most in the NFL) in 2019.

Reagor caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, but saw his numbers dip as a junior in a TCU offense that struggled to move the ball. However, Reagor shot into the first round after he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard-dash and jumped 42 inches in the vertical. Reagor should be one of the top options in the Eagles' offense, which is why the model ranks him ahead of fellow rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is going over 20 spots earlier in standard CBS Sports drafts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy Football busts. The six-time Pro Bowler is coming off a strong season in which he ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the NFL, but he was beaten up yet again and took a league-high 48 sacks. He's now been sacked at least 40 times in seven consecutive seasons.

In 2019, Wilson led the NFL in clean pocket completion percentage (81.4) but was just 20th in the league in pressured completion percentage (33.3). His 50 percent red-zone completion percentage ranked 40th, while a challenging 2020 schedule could exacerbate those issues. That's why Wilson is behind quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Tom Brady in SportsLine's 2020 NFL Fantasy football rankings, even though both players are being drafted two rounds later.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.