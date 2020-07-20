Watch Now: Fantasy Outlook Through 2025: JuJu Smith-Schuster ( 2:26 )

With free agency, the draft and the 2020 NFL schedule release all in the books, owners everywhere are beginning their 2020 Fantasy football draft prep. The Indianapolis Colts are hoping that new quarterback Philip Rivers can revive an offense that dropped from seventh to 25th in 2019 after Andrew Luck retired prior to the start of the year. Now, owners will be wondering if T.Y. Hilton's value will recover, if Parris Campbell or Michael Pittman Jr. might be breakout candidates at wide receiver, and how Marlon Mack and Jonathan Taylor will split the work at running back.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft took over for Eli Manning as the starter in Week 3 and turned in a strong debut performance with 336 yards passing and four total touchdowns. His performances afterward weren't quite as stellar, but he still finished with 3,027 yards passing and 24 touchdowns for a solid rookie season.

Now, Jones should benefit greatly from having Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton all healthy in 2020. The addition of right tackle Andrew Thomas should lead to better protection and a more productive running game. In an era where quarterbacks have to be mobile, Jones showed athletic upside with 279 yards rushing in 2019. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Jared Goff and Joe Burrow, both of whom are being drafted at least a round earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former LSU star rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns and added 55 catches for 453 yards and another score, a capable three-down back during a championship season. Now, he joins the NFL's most loaded offense.

Edwards-Helaire will battle Damien Williams for touches, with Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and DeAndre Washington also potentially factoring in. However, as productive as Damien Williams has been, he's also had injury issues, while none of the other three have served as anything more than role players in their careers. That's why the model ranks Edwards-Helaire as its No. 15 Fantasy running back for 2020, a high-end RB2.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chargers running back Austin Ekeler as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy Football busts. Ekeler is now the No. 1 running back for the Chargers after Melvin Gordon signed with the Broncos, but Ekeler is still unlikely to be a workhorse running back.

Justin Jackson has looked like a viable candidate for early-down work when given a chance and the Chargers invested a fourth-round pick in UCLA running back Joshua Kelley, a candidate for goal-line work. With Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback, Ekeler will have to develop a new rapport in the passing game, while designed runs for Taylor may also eat into Ekeler's workload. That's why the model ranks him behind Miles Sanders and Kenyan Drake, both of whom are being drafted behind Ekeler in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

